Taylor Swift drives ticket sales for Chiefs-Jets Sunday Night Football game

Taylor Swift could be a part of Sunday Night Football. Ready for it?

The same can be said this week, when the Chiefs play the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

StubHub, a ticket exchange and resale company, took notice.

"Since Taylor’s appearance at the game Sunday, the Jets have sold more for their game against the Chiefs in a single day since the season started (by more than double)," a StubHub spokesperson told 2 On Your Side.

StubHub said ticket sales for Chiefs-Jets game doubled during a 24-hour window. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the main attraction for the Jets' Week 1 game against the Bills, but the hype surrounding this game is far different.

The end of Kansas City's preseason practices provided a cruel summer twist. Kelce hyperextended a knee during the Chiefs' and missed the team's Week 1 game, a home loss to Detroit.

Kelce was able to shake if off the last two games, with 11 receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns, including one last week that brought about a well-documented response from Swift next to Kelce's mom in a stadium suite.

Before Sunday night's game, some fans might look to the blank space in luxury suites, wondering if they will see Swift there, in red, rooting on Kelce and the Chiefs.

"Single-day website searches for the Kansas City Chiefs on StubHub have increased by 3x since Taylor attended the Chiefs’ matchup," last week, StubHub said.

There has been some backlash to the attention Swift has received, but in their wildest dreams, NFL executives might have envisioned her on stage, performing during the Super Bowl halftime show.