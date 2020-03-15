NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl. They agreed to a four-year extension worth $118 million with Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans announced the deal Sunday, hours after the NFL Players Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement. After being traded by Miami to Tennessee last March, Tannehill went 9-4 overall as a starter, 7-3 over the final 10 games of the regular season. He led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating and in yards per pass attempt.

In other NFL news:

A person familiar with the situation says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The 33-year-old Campbell was due to earn $15 million this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville's salary cap. He's expected to agree to a revised deal with the Ravens. He's made five Pro Bowls, including three in a row.

Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts. The 31-year-old has been the anchor of the offensive line since he arrived in 2011 as a first-round pick.

And after Castonzo considered retirement earlier this offseason, Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear he wanted Castonzo back as part of one of the league’s top offensive lines over the last two seasons.

Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career, plus eight postseason games. In 2019, Castonzo started all 16 games for the sixth time in his career.

