Western New York has 3 Super Bowl this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some longtime NFL dreams are coming true on Sunday, as three people with connections to Western New York are on Super Bowl rosters.

Fortson already has one ring as a Chiefs practice squad player from the 2019 championship. This time around he's on the active roster, and he plays behind All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Earlier this week, 2 On Your Side's Ron Plants talked with Fortson's high school coach at South Park High in Buffalo. Sparks coach Tim Delaney said Fortson hasn't forgotten his Western New York roots, and that he speaks with players about what it's like to not be recruited or drafted, yet still making it to the NFL.

"It's been really good for him, and really good for our kids to see, for our kids to see somebody that came up through our program, the same way they did," Delaney said. "To go on and have such success, and I think it's really good for him to be able to give that message back to younger kids."

