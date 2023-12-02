Super Bowl Sunday keeps pizzerias throughout Western New York busy

2 On Your Side stopped by Johnny's Pizzeria on Union Road in Cheektowaga as they were in the middle of filling hundreds of orders of pizzas and wings.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — No matter who wins the Super Bowl on Sunday, pizzerias throughout Western New York spent the day working, and celebrating.

It's no surprise that pizza places are super busy for the big game. 2 On Your Side stopped by Johnny's Pizzeria on Union Road in Cheektowaga as they were in the middle of filling hundreds of orders of pizzas and wings.

They say it has been a busy day, though it varies each year depending on how the Bills do in the playoffs.

"Last year was probably one of our worst Super Bowls due to the Bills loss; 13 seconds, that haunted us, but this year should be a lot busier," James Grieco from Johnny's Pizzeria said.

Johnny's Pizzeria has been serving up pizzas in Western New York for more than 50 years.