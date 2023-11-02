Local cancer survivors going to Super Bowl

Thanks in part to sponsors, Colt Matz and his family flew out to Arizona on a private jet on Saturday morning, ahead of Sunday's big game.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Buffalo Bills aren't playing in Sunday's Super Bowl, there will be some Western New Yorkers in the stands at the Super Bowl, including some local cancer survivors.

That includes Colt Matz, Oishei Children's Hospital's Champion Kid.

Colt was in the hospital for several months after being diagnosed with leukemia, until receiving a bone marrow transplant from his brother, Jack.

Thanks in part to West Herr Automotive and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Matz family flew out to Arizona on a private jet on Saturday morning, ahead of Sunday night's game.

"You just don't think like three days before the Super Bowl, you're going to get an opportunity to go, so it was just overwhelming. Unbelievable, all of the emotions that you can't really sum up all in one," Mike Matz, Colt's father, said.