Donna Kelce surprises sons with cookies during NFL interview

PHOENIX — There will be a lot of huge stars at the Super Bowl this weekend, but easily one of the biggest is Donna Kelce, mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Raised in Cleveland Heights, they are the first brothers to ever face each other in the Super Bowl.

It's a difficult situation for any mother to be in because one of her sons will walk away a champion in Super Bowl LVII, and the other will not. But no matter what, she's there for both of them.

And, we mean, literally. On Monday night during an interview with her sons and NFL Network's Michael Irvin, Donna brought containers of cookies on stage at the Footprint Center. The crowd went wild.

Donna Kelce stopped by Jason and Travis' interview.



And she brought cookies! 🍪



"The plan is to scream really loud every time someone has the ball," Donna said of her plans during the big game.

Oh, and she was wearing her famous split jersey to support both teams.

More than 150,000 fans have signed a petition for the NFL to have her do the Super Bowl coin toss.

