Donna Kelce celebrates son Travis and Chiefs win, comforts Jason after loss

The brother-on-brother matchup in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, was the first in the championship game's history.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Donna Kelce felt both a win and a loss on Super Bowl Sunday.

Her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, played against each other in the NFL championship game, the first brother-on-brother matchup in Super Bowl history.

Tight end Travis helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday with a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Jason was reeling from his team's loss.

Donna was sporting a jacket split down the middle, decked out with the Chiefs colors and logo on one half, Eagles on the other, and both of her sons' names and jersey numbers. Shortly after congratulating Travis on his Super Bowl win, Donna comforted Jason with a motherly hug.

After the historic brother-on-brother matchup, the Kelce brothers embraced. Jason urged Travis to "go celebrate" his win and both brothers said "I love you" before pulling away.

“I got closer to my brother. Got to meet him at the mountaintop," the younger Kelce said. "Best feeling in the world."

“In a situation like that, there’s not a lot you can say to a loved one,” Travis Kelce said, tearing up. “You joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling.

“There’s nothing really I could say to him, other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season.”

During the “NFL Honors” show on Thursday, Donna said she did her best to keep up with her two sons’ voracious appetites, but it was easier said than done.

“The refrigerator was always packed, but it didn’t last more than a day or so,” she said. “Whole chickens, they would eat lots of pork, ribs. I’d have leftovers in the refrigerator and it never lasted past the day."

Donna and her husband, Ed, have mostly kept private over the years, but she’s become a minor celebrity as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys — often in a jersey with Travis’ front stitched to Jason’s back.