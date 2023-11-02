Stars in AZ: Celebrity sightings over Super Bowl weekend

Many artists, actors and athletes have been spotted in Arizona over Super Bowl weekend!

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Many artists, actors and athletes have been spotted in Arizona over Super Bowl weekend.

Shaquille O'Neal is hosting a party on Friday that will feature Snoop Dogg and Diplo.

Halftime show headliner Rihanna, Drake, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and Machine Gun Kelly are all also expected to perform over the weekend.

Here’s a look at the star sightings:

12News' Lina Washington already spotted Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance!

I can cross “be in the same room as Rihanna” off my bucket list 🤩 #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/nCkeXsmzMi — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) February 9, 2023

Job B. saw Comedy Central's Rob Riggle!

This fan saw football legend Peyton Manning!

The man from Omaha Omaha!!!#PFM #PeytonMannong



Playing catch with fans at a #SuperBowl sponsor block party...told a #FlyEaglesFly fan to pretend he's AJ Brown, and if he catches it,his team will beat #ChiefsKingdom .



Ka-ching 🏈👍. pic.twitter.com/Rces5tDGt7 — Ron - #SuperBowl and #BroncosCountry Super Fan (@ronNcaphill) February 11, 2023

These girls had the pleasure of meeting former Chief's running back Christian Okoye.

Julian J captured golfer Rory McIlroy out and about!

Soooooooo @McIlroyRory you pulling up to site or nah

See you at State Farm Field pic.twitter.com/jFn5Cd8hsm — Julian J (@JJacksonOnAir) February 3, 2023

Sal DiGuardia caught up with football legend Jim McMahon.

Phoenix firefighters met a few celebrities while out on the town.

It’s super Saturday in #DowntownPHX and #PHXFire is keeping everybody safe!



Bonus: Celeb sightings 👀 Firefighters ran into Peyton Manning, Lee Brice, and Eli Manning ahead of #SBLVII. If you see us, please say hi! 👋 #PreventHarm #Survive #BeNice pic.twitter.com/QPVM8kB9y7 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 12, 2023

Adam Schupak had the honor of catching up with WNBA superstar Brittney Griner.

Tony Finau meets WNBA star Brittney Griner @WMPhoenixOpen. Tony is a big dude but next to Brittney he looks puny. pic.twitter.com/GhBNxYYrDy — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) February 12, 2023

Even Paris Hilton (maybe?) was spotted

@ParisHilton in Phoenix at the Uber1 superbowl party. pic.twitter.com/bkrIICa87u — Justin Moyers (@Techi_Nerd) February 11, 2023

