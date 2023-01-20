NFTA K-9s will be working at Super Bowl LVII

The NFTA K9 police unit will be working at Super Bowl LVII and representing Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will be represented at State Farm Stadium this Super Bowl as the NFTA K-9 police unit has been chosen to work the event.

The two K-9 unit dogs Liza and Echi will be in attendance with their handlers Officer Luke Whelan, and Officer Dina Bigham working event security.

They will not be alone. Many other K-9 handlers from around the country come to work together to provide the best security for the event.

“It’s an honor to be selected to represent our department and the City of Good Neighbors at such a large-scale event,” said Officer Dina Bigham. “We both are very excited for the opportunity to work at another Super Bowl.”

Three years ago Liza, and Echi had the opportunity to work Super Bowl LIV in Miami but hope this time around they will be there with the Buffalo Bills.