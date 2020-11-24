Steve Tasker, Cornelius Bennett among modern-era semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Steve Tasker is already on the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two 90's Super Bowl-era Buffalo Bills legends are among the 25 modern-era semifinalists to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021: Steve Tasker and Cornelius Bennett.

Tasker, who is now in the Buffalo Bills radio booth with John Murphy, was with the Bills from 1986-1997 as a wide receiver/special teams player.

Tasker is already on the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame and was with the team during their four Super Bowl run in the 90's.

This is Tasker's eighth time as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was a semifinalist in 2004, 2008-2010, 2012-13 and now 2020-21.

Cornelius Bennett was a linebacker with the Buffalo Bills from 1987-1995. Bennett also played for the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts.

This is Bennett's first time as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.