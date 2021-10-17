South Park High alum Fortson suffers torn left Achilles' tendon in Chiefs' win

Fortson made a spectacular 27-yard catch on Kansas City's opening drive. Later he sustained a non-contact injury, likely ending his season.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — NOTE: The video above aired on February 3, 2020.

Jody Fortson, who went to South Park High School and is now a wide receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs, likely suffered a season-ending injury.

Fortson made a spectacular 27-yard catch on Kansas City's opening drive on Sunday against the Washington Football Team in Landover, Maryland. Later in the game, however, he sustained a non-contact injury.

After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Jody Fortson has a torn left Achilles' tendon.

Fortson played at Erie Community College before transferring to Valdosta State. He then joined the Chiefs in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He was on the Chiefs' practice squad when they won the Super Bowl.

Entering Sunday's game, Fortson had four catches for 20 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and engineered three second-half touchdown drives to compensate for a pair of interceptions, leading Kansas City to a 31-13 comeback victory at Washington that got them back to .500.

After throwing two picks before halftime, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter and put the game out of reach with a 24-yarder to Demarcus Robinson with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth.

In between, new starting running back Darrel Williams rushed for his second touchdown of the game to help Kansas City (3-3) avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss.

