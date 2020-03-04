BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Bills coach Rex Ryan stirred up a hornets nest Friday with comments about Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper signed a five-year 100 million dollar contract extension with the Cowboys. That apparently didn't go over well with the bombastic Ryan.

Ryan referred to Cooper on ESPN's Get Up: as a "disappearing act" and a "turd." While there are have been plenty of critics of the deal, Ryan's name calling seems out of line.

Cooper had 79 receptions for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

Ryan said, "To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League," he said. "He doesn't show up on the road... when he's against the top corners, that guy disappears." Ryan added about the finances of the deal, "I wouldn't have paid this turd," he said.

In the Cowboys biggest game last season against NFC East rival Philadelphia, Cooper, despite being targeted 12 times, caught only 4 passes for 24 yards. Cooper had just one touchdown in the final seven games of the season. The Cowboys were 3-4 in those final seven games as they missed the playoffs.

Ryan's personal attack on Cooper didn't sit well in certain corners. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted this about Ryan's comments:

Ryan was the Buffalo Bills head coach in 2015 and 2016. He was the New York Jets head coach from the 2009 season through the 2014 season.