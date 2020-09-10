Report: Presumptive Jets player positive for COVID-19

The Bills are expected to face the New York Jets following their games against the Titans and Chiefs on October 25 from Metlife Stadium.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Following the COVID-19 outbreak with the Tennesee Titans and other teams reporting cases of the virus, the New York Jets now have a player who might have tested positive, according to a report.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, reports that all Jets players and coaches were sent home early Friday morning after a player had presumptive positive test taken Friday for COVID-19.

This news comes after the Tennessee Titans had an outbreak inside of their organization which had over 20 players test positive for the virus.

As of Friday morning, reports say the Titans had zero positive cases.

That outbreak has caused a plethora of NFL schedule changes, including the Buffalo Bills game against the Titans to be moved to Tuesday, October 13.

That schedule change also caused the Bills' Thursday Night Game against the Kansas City Chiefs to be moved out of Thursday night spotlight. That is, if there are no more positive cases with the Titans.

