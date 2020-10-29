Report: Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman to miss game against Bills

Edelman is the Patriots leading receiver so far this season with 315 yards.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It looks like the New England Patriots will be without their leading receiver this Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman, underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure Thursday morning.

Schefter said that Edelman is expected to miss some games including the team's game this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Edelman is the Patriots leading receiver so far this season with 315 yards.

The Bills will look to improve their lead on the AFC East division and move to 6-2 on the season, the Patriots are currently third in the division, with a 2-4 record.