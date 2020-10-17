Patriots place 3 more on COVID-IR but Broncos game still on

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens also have dealt with COVID-19 issues in recent days.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have gotten back to work, one day after a fifth player tested positive for COVID-19 and one day before their twice-postponed game against Denver.

The Broncos, meanwhile, had coronavirus news of their own Saturday. Running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive and won't make the trip to New England. He is in isolation and has no symptoms.