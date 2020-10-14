NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

x
The league will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week.
NEW YORK STATE, USA — The NFL has no plans to move into a bubble as it takes several new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus. 

The league will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week, use of masks in walkthroughs are now mandatory and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline. 

The updated protocols sent to teams Monday night also require anyone identified as a "high risk" close contact to be isolated and not permitted to return to the team's facility for at least five days.

