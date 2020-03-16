BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to Pro Football Talk the NFL's new year will go on as scheduled. Free agency is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m.

However, the negotiating window actually opens Monday at noon.

Pro Football talk says the decision to go ahead with the new year possibly because no one knows exactly when things will get better.

Teams have until 11:59 a.m. Monday to apply the franchise tag to players.

