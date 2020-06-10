NFL Power Rankings say 'Bills are the real deal'

The Bills also have a 2 game lead in the AFC Conference following the New England Patriots loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following their 30-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Buffalo Bills continue to rise in power rankings and impress outsiders from across the league.

Every Tuesday, following the conclusion of the NFL week with Monday Night Football, sports media outlets release their weekly power rankings which detail where each team is in the league based on their record and how they played in their game.

With an undefeated 4-0 record, for the first time since 2008, the Bills continue to stay in the top 5 among many power rankings.

The power rankings on NFL.com have moved the Bills from 6 up to 4 and say that the Bills are the real deal:

"Lost amidst the buzz over Josh Allen's huge Year 3 leap: A suspect start by Buffalo's defense, one of the league's strongest units in 2018 and '19. The defense struggled again early against the Raiders on Sunday before delivering a vintage second half -- forcing a punt and two turnovers in an eventual 30-23 win. The Bills are 4-0 because they no longer need the defense to be perfect to win games. The Allen-led offense hums week after week, and ﻿﻿﻿Stefon Diggs﻿﻿﻿ proved again why he was the best offseason acquisition made by any team in 2020. His 49-yard catch, coming immediately after a Raiders turnover, set up the game-clinching score. There's nothing fluky about this start."

Below is where the team ranks on other sports media outlets' Power Rankings:

The Bills also have a 2 game lead in the AFC Conference following the New England Patriots loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They took to go 5-0 on the road again this week against the Tennessee Titans.