NFL commissioner on reviewing Titans outbreak: 'not about discipline, this about keeping our personnel safe'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a conference call Tuesday with reporters from around the league and various media outlets.

During the call, Goodell was asked about the COVID-19 outbreak with the Tennessee Titans and what the league plans to do. NFL Insider for ESPN, Dan Graziano, tweeted that Goodell said, "[it is] not about discipline, this about keeping our personnel safe.”

The outbreak with the Titans forced multiple games around the league to be postponed or moved, including two of the Bills' games. Their game against the Titans, which will now be played on Tuesday Night Football (October 13, 2020) instead of Sunday, October 11.

And what was supposed to be their Thursday Night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game has been moved to Monday, October 19 at 5 p.m.

It was reported that there were over 20 cases of COVID-19 within the Titans organization and that they were possibly breaking protocols dealing with the coronavirus pandemic after the NFL's investigation found “several specific incidents" pertaining to NFL protocol violations.