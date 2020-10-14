x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Nfl

Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades

The running back had a short tenure in New York that lasted less than two full seasons.
Credit: AP Photo/Brett Carlsen
New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options.

In a post on Twitter shortly after the Jets’ statement, Bell posted a hands in prayer emoji - implying that the feeling is mutual.

RELATED: Tennessee Titans report no new COVID cases, will play Tuesday night

RELATED: Another Patriots positive COVID-19 test sends NFL schedule into upheaval

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.