Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades

The running back had a short tenure in New York that lasted less than two full seasons.

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options.

In a post on Twitter shortly after the Jets’ statement, Bell posted a hands in prayer emoji - implying that the feeling is mutual.

