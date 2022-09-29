Tagovailoa stretchered off field after sack vs. Bengals

The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back and was listed as questionable for most of the week ahead of the game.

CINCINNATI — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher with head and neck injuries in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dolphins said.

The injury comes four days after he left a Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills shortly before halftime. He had left the game with what many people thought was a concussion, but the team later said it was a back injury.

Tagovailoa returned to the field in the second half, leading the Dolphins to a 21-19 home victory.

On Thursday night, Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.

Dolphins players gathered around as he was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted “Tua! Tua!”

He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.