Jones throws 2 touchdown passes as Patriots roll past Titans

New England reclaimed first place in the AFC East standings by a half-game over the Bills. A showdown between the two is set for next Monday night in Orchard Park.

Mac Jones had two touchdown passes, New England’s defense forced four turnovers and the Patriots earned their sixth straight win, rolling past the Tennessee Titans 36-13 on Sunday afternoon.

The victory snapped New England’s two-game losing streak to the Titans (8-4), who hadn’t beaten Tennessee since former Patriot Mike Vrabel took over as coach in 2018.

The Patriots (8-4) improved to 6-1 against AFC opponents this season. Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards as the Patriots reclaimed first place in the AFC East standings by a half-game over the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills and Patriots play each other next, in a showdown scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 in Orchard Park.

Tennessee stayed close early but couldn’t survive a bevy of errors that included three fumbles by their running backs and an interception thrown by quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He finished 11 of 21 for 93 yards and a touchdown.