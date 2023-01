Buffalo won big Tuesday night, picking up its fourth Mid-American Conference victory with a 91-65 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

MUNCIE, Ind. — In local college basketball, the University at Buffalo men's team won big Tuesday night, picking up its fourth Mid-American Conference victory with a 91-65 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bulls snapped a five-game road losing streak with the win.

Curtis Jones led the Bulls with 27 points, while Armoni Foster dropped 20 points.

Buffalo will stay on the road until Friday night at Kent State before hosting Akron next Tuesday.