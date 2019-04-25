CLEVELAND — 7:20 p.m./ET-First Round of NFL Draft set to begin

Years of preparation, months of analytical work and countless interviews with prospects have led to this, the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The first round of the draft will commence at 8 p.m./ET tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, and several prospects are in Music City, U.S.A. to attend the festivities, which are taking place tonight on Broadway Avenue, the main street in the home of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Throughout the 2019 NFL Draft, WKYC.com will have a live updates post going in depth on the NFL’s newest crop of rookies.

Currently, the Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but nobody has been able to get a good read on what their plans are for the selection. However, all of those questions will be answered at the top of the hour.

Browns Picks

Currently, the Browns hold eight selections, starting with the No. 49 overall pick, the 17th choice in the second round.

In addition to holding their own selections in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, the Browns have two more fifth-round choices courtesy of trades with the Jacksonville Jaguars for running back Carlos Hyde and New England Patriots for wide receiver Josh Gordon, respectively.

The Browns sent their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the New York Giants as part of a package to obtain the services of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a deal that was made official on the first day of the new league year.