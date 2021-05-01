LIVE BLOG: Final day of 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

More than 150 players will be chosen Saturday in rounds four through seven.

CLEVELAND —

We've reached the end of the ride, but what a ride it was.

The 2021 NFL Draft wraps up Saturday from Cleveland, with 154 players set to be selected in rounds four through seven. At this point, teams will mostly be looking to add depth and take the best players available, but there's always the possibility of finding that "Diamond in the Rough" (see: Brady, Tom).

Some notable names still on the board include Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, Miami tight end Brevin Jordan, and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick first again (106th overall), while the Philadelphia Eagles have the most scheduled selections with eight.

