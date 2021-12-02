JJ Watt has asked Texans to release him and they agreed

In an emotional message to the people of Houston, Watt said he is leaving the city he's grown to love because it's time to move on.

HOUSTON — It's the news Texans fans hoped to never hear, but J.J. Watt is leaving the team.

Watt announced via Twitter that he has asked the McNair family for his release and they "mutually agreed to part ways."

In the emotional message, Watt expressed his love for the people of Houston.

“The city of Houston has been unbelievable to me," Watt said. “I just want you guys to know I love you, I appreciate you. I appreciate the McNair family for giving me my first chance in the NFL. Thank you,, Houston. I love you.

Watt said Houston fans have always treated him like family. (Except for draft night when they booed him, he joked.)

"I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who'd never really been to Texas before, and now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it," Watt said.

