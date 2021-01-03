J.J. Watt joining Arizona Cardinals, team officials report

Watt tweeted a picture of him in a Cardinals t-shirt on Monday.

Top free agent J.J. Watt is expected to join the Arizona Cardinals the team announced on Monday.

The former Houston Texans defensive end tweeted a picture of him wearing a Cardinals t-shirt.

The Arizona Cardinals said they could not release the terms of his contract.

A source said he signed a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watt, 31, is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2012, ’14-15), five-time Pro Bowl selection (2012-15, ’18) and five-time first-team All-Pro designee (2012-15, ’18).

He started all 128 games he played in over the last 10 years with the league. He was a first-round pick for the Texans in the 2011 NFL draft.