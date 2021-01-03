JJ Watt strikes two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals

The former Houston Texans star was the first to tweet the news with a photo of himself in his new team's jersey.

It appears we no longer have to wonder where J.J. Watt will go after leaving the Houston Texans.

He posted a photo to Twitter on Monday morning with the caption "Source: Me."

It shows him wearing an Arizona Cardinals jersey but offered no other specifics. The team did not immediately confirm the news on its social accounts, but did respond with an emoji that seemed to suggest it was a done deal:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was true, according to his sources, and that Watt is getting a $31 million two-year deal with $23 million guaranteed.

