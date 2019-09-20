INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Chad Kelly, released earlier this week by the Indianapolis Colts, has been signed to the team's practice squad.

None of the NFL's 31 other teams claimed Kelly on waivers so the Colts were able to get him on their practice squad.

Its an opportunity for Kelly to continue to develop in head coach Frank Reich's offense.

The Colts released tackle Tyree St. Louis in order to make room for Kelly, the nephew of Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Kelly was suspended the first two week of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy by getting arrested in Denver for criminal trespassing in Denver last season.

Kelly signed with the Colts in the off season, completed 74 percent of his passes in the preseason for 583 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Kelly's signed with the Colts in the off season in a "prove it" mode to show that he belongs in the NFL. He's always had the talent but has been his own worst enemy throughout his football career and that has set him back immensely.

If Colts head coach Frank Reich and Jim Kelly weren't good friends its more than fair to wonder if Chad would have gotten his chance with the Colts.

