Erie County Legislature holding 3 public hearings next month to discuss location of new Buffalo Bills stadium

The Erie County Legislature will be holding three public hearings in December, all of which will be open to the public.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Where should the new Buffalo Bills stadium be built? The Erie County Legislature wants to hear your thoughts.

The Erie County Legislature will be holding three public hearings in December, all of which will be open to the public. All Western New Yorkers are encouraged to attend and speak their mind about the potential new location and possible construction of a new Bills stadium.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those who plan on attending the public hearings will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The first meeting will be held on Monday, December 6 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in Buffalo at the Erie Community College City Campus in the auditorium located in the old post office building.

The second meeting will take place the following day on Tuesday, December 7 at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held in Williamsville at the Erie Community College North Campus in the Auditorium located in Gleasner Hall (adjacent to Youngs Road).

And the third meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in Orchard Park at the Erie Community College South Campus. The meeting will take place in the room 5102, which is the lecture hall located in building five.

The Buffalo Common Council also wants to hear what people think about this. On Tuesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m., Buffalo Common Council will host a special public hearing about the location of the new Bills stadium. Back in October, the council unanimously passed a resolution in support of a downtown stadium.