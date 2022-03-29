What are 'private seat licenses,' and what does it have to do with the new Bills stadium?

Part of the new stadium deal includes what's called a 'personal seat license' or PSL. That is what the owners will use to help pay for the new stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Monday, the NFL owners approved financing and plans for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

A personal seat license gives you the right to buy season tickets for a particular seat, or seats, at a stadium. So, that means an additional cost to purchase tickets.

The more licenses you hold, the more season tickets you are able to buy.

As a personal seat license holder, you can sell your license to someone else.

Now, if you hold a license, you must buy season tickets for those seats. If you don't, the 'license' for those seats are forfeited back to the team.

While PSLs are new to Bills fans, 20 of the 32 NFL teams currently have some form of a personal seat license.

We don't know what the price range of the PSLs in Buffalo will be for the new stadium, but in Cleveland, they are mostly in the $1,000 to $2,000 range per seat.