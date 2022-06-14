No action on Bills stadium benefits agreement

There's been talk but little movement to negotiate a community benefits agreement tied to the new Buffalo Bills venue. Leverage has been lost. Time is running out.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In January, good-government activists and elected officials said there should be no public subsidies for a new Buffalo Bills stadium without a community benefits agreement.

A memorandum of understanding outlining the deal, involving $1.13 billion in subsidies, was announced in March, with no community benefits agreement in place.

The Erie County Legislature approved the memorandum of understanding in May, two weeks after it approved a down payment of $100 million towards the county’s $250 million share of construction costs.

Still no CBA, though the agreement calls for one to be negotiated.