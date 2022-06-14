x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Future Of The Bills

No action on Bills stadium benefits agreement

There's been talk but little movement to negotiate a community benefits agreement tied to the new Buffalo Bills venue. Leverage has been lost. Time is running out.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In January, good-government activists and elected officials said there should be no public subsidies for a new Buffalo Bills stadium without a community benefits agreement.

A memorandum of understanding outlining the deal, involving $1.13 billion in subsidies, was announced in March, with no community benefits agreement in place.

The Erie County Legislature approved the memorandum of understanding in May, two weeks after it approved a down payment of $100 million towards the county’s $250 million share of construction costs.

Still no CBA, though the agreement calls for one to be negotiated.

You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement