Hochul: Bills stadium study will be released to the public within a few days

NEW YORK — During a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon in New York City, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Buffalo Bills stadium study will be released to the public within a few days.

According to the governor, AECOM was contracted by the state earlier this year to conduct the study. Hochul says AECOM is analyzing a number of factors such as rehabilitating the existing stadium in Orchard Park or creating a new stadium, and the costs that would be associated with that project. Another factor is whether the stadium should stay in Orchard Park or if it should be moved into downtown Buffalo.

The governor says the study took more time than she thought it would, but adds that it should be ready to be released in a few days.

"I promised transparency, maybe this is a little unprecedented, but I want to get that in the hands of everyone," Hochul said. "But the conversations are going very well. And in terms of completion, that this will be a budgetary issue and therefore it will show up in the New York State budget as an item once i've had a chance to speak to the legislators and garner support for that."