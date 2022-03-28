NFL owners approve league financing on new Bills stadium

The NFL owners have approved financing the loan and project plans for a new stadium in WNY.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Bills stadium project is on the agenda Monday morning at the NFL spring meeting in Florida.

The Pegulas, along with representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment presented their plans prior to a vote by all 32 owners on league financing to help with construction.

Specifically, that would be the NFL's G4 loan program which can provide up to $200 million in funding toward the private portion of the project. $150 million of that is paid back through stadium revenue over time.

The Pegulas issued a statement shortly after the vote on the Bills Twitter page:

A statement from Terry and Kim Pegula on the new Bills stadium project. pic.twitter.com/eOy970NM7T — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 28, 2022

The next significant step would be a formal announcement from New York State on what is expected to me the majority of the funding for what is estimated will cost upwards of $1.4 billion.

Taxpayers are expected to fund approximately $1 billion, although that figure has recently been called into question by both Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

State and county taxpayers will be asked to commit $850 million in public funds toward construction of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, which has a state-projected price tag of $1.35 billion, a person familiar with the the plan told The Associated Press on Monday.

Pending those approvals, Pegula Sports and Entertainment is proceeding with plans that would have the new stadium open for the 2026 season.

It will be built as an outdoor facility, directly across the street from Highmark Stadium.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is obviously not directly involved in stadium discussions, and said he hasn't been consulted on specifics yet when meeting with reporters here in West Palm Beach this morning.

"I'm looped in where I need to be looped in, but overall I'm staying in my lane and getting the team ready to win," McDermott said.

"As get closer, we'll be looped in on those things and asked about some specifics, but overall again... I know there's a lot of hard work that's going on a daily basis so I really appreciate that."

There of course has been debate during the process about location, and whether or not the stadium should be covered. McDermott did his best to stay down the middle on that point.