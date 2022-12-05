Erie County lawmakers OK the first payment for its share of new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County lawmakers have approved the first payment for the county's share of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.
Thursday the legislature approved $100 million from the surplus fund, which is $25 million more than the county executive requested.
That's because they expect to save tens millions of dollars in interest costs by paying more up front, especially with interest rates rising.
The rest of the stadium will be funded with a loan.
The team's current home in Orchard Park has been relatively secluded for the last 50 years, especially when you compare it to other NFL stadiums. Other than the stadium, training facilities, team offices, and a few restaurants along Abbott and Southwestern Boulevard, there isn't much development around One Bills Drive.