Erie County lawmakers OK the first payment for its share of new Bills stadium

The legislature approved $100 million from the surplus fund, which is $25 million more than the county executive had previously requested.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County lawmakers have approved the first payment for the county's share of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Thursday the legislature approved $100 million from the surplus fund, which is $25 million more than the county executive requested.

That's because they expect to save tens millions of dollars in interest costs by paying more up front, especially with interest rates rising.

The rest of the stadium will be funded with a loan.