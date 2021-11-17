Business community prepares for Bills stadium project

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The next Buffalo Bills stadium is a matter of great intrigue in Western New York, as negotiations between the Pegulas, New York state and Erie County play out largely behind closed doors.

But beyond the downtown versus suburbs debate, and wherever the public-private funding ratio lands, there’s no question that the project itself is expected to be a massive source of work locally.

At a projected cost of $1.4 billion, the stadium is set to become the largest capital project in the history of Western New York. The 1.5 million-square-foot structure is likely to take at least three years to build, and given the state’s involvement, it is also expected to include clauses that guarantee work to unions and minority-, women- and veteran-owned contractors. A project that size will support thousands of laborers doing everything from steel to precast concrete to electrical, plumbing and mechanical work.