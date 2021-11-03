Buffalo Common Council to hold public hearing on Bills stadium location

Buffalo Common Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As talks continue about where a new Buffalo Bills stadium could be built in Western New York, the idea of a stadium in downtown Buffalo is being pondered.

Now Buffalo Common Council wants to hear what people think about it.

On Tuesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m., Buffalo Common Council will host a special public hearing about the location of the new Bills stadium. Back in October, Council unanimously passed a resolution in support of a downtown stadium.

"The opportunity for economic growth is a lot better than in Orchard Park. When you think about the retail, hotels and restaurants, you can't quadruple the sales tax as opposed to Buffalo,” Buffalo Common Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt said.

A local design firm, BMS Design Studio, put together renderings of what a replacement stadium could look like in downtown Buffalo. The renderings put the stadium at South Park Avenue and Louisiana Street, just south of the 190. It’s a location the state told engineering firm AECOM to look into.



Wyatt said that location concerns Councilman Mitch Nowakowski; the Perry Projects are in his district, and he said he worries about the residents who live there.

“He doesn’t want it to happen on his watch, where the residents voices aren't heard. There is not a plan for them if it happens here, and so I think he's talking about, wanting to hear from the residents,” Wyatt said.

Added councilmember Joel Feroleto: "Some of my colleagues have said if a stadium is going to go there, it is very important to look at any impact that there could be for people living there, and they want to make sure that all of those items are addressed before a stadium would be built."

2 On Your Side asked Wyatt if the City of Buffalo would have a seat at the table if a downtown stadium was proposed.

“I think if it’s a real proposal, I would hope that we would have a seat. We haven't had a seat thus far, but I think we have a seat of public opinion, as well as we have one-third of the county, and we have taxpayers that will be on hook for this expense if it happens," Wyatt said.

"So I think we have a seat without having a seat, but I think it's important to have a seat that is acknowledged because we are a regional partner in this, and I think we should be there talking at least with Council President of Majority Leader because I think it is the right thing to do," Wyatt added.



The public hearing will be next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. You are asked to contact Jim Montour at (716) 851-4186 or email at jmonotur@buffalony.gov if you would like to speak.

2 On Your Side reached out to Pegula Sports and Entertainment for comment. We were told they are reviewing the study and have no further comment.