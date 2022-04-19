Buffalo Bills announce expansive partnership with Legends for new Bills stadium project

The Bills say the experiences company has been working with the team for the past year on the feasibility study for the stadium project.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that it has come to terms with a data-intelligence fueled global premium experiences company, Legends, on an expansive partnership for the new Bills stadium.

According to the team, Legends will not only handle project management for the new stadium, but it will also lead planning, sales and partnerships. In addition, the experiences company currently handles e-commerce for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills say that Legends has been working with the team for the past year on the feasibility study for the stadium project and also conducted initial focus groups and surveys to help with the stadium design and sales.

"As we continue toward our goal of constructing a new stadium for our team, our fans and the Western New York community, having the right partners in place is critical to our success," said Ron Raccuia, Bills executive vice president. "As we have seen in recent years at SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, the team at Legends brings an incredible level of expertise, success and understanding around NFL stadium development as well as sales and partnerships. We are proud to partner and get to work with them on our new stadium project."

"Legends is proud to partner with the Buffalo Bills and Pegula Sports & Entertainment to apply our data-intelligence fueled 360-degree service solution to bring their fans a new, modern stadium that will dramatically enhance the game day experience," said Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends. "Our seasoned execution team will apply their vast experience and institutional knowledge working with NFL teams on project development, sales campaigns, PSL programs, naming rights and founding partner engagements to deliver a stadium that is unique to Buffalo."