Buffalo Bills seek new stadium funding deal in place by end of the year

Ron Raccuia says all parties are in agreement in getting a deal completed by the end the of year, but he raised concerns if talks extend into January.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Buffalo Bills official says time is running short on the team reaching a financing agreement with public officials on its proposal to build a new stadium.

Though relocation remains a threat, Bills officials maintain they are focused on reaching an agreement with state and county officials to help finance a proposed $1.4 billion stadium to be built across the street from their existing 48-year-old facility.

Having a deal in place by January would allow New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to include stadium funding in her budget proposal for approval in April.

Last week, Governor Hochul said the results of the Bills stadium study will be released soon.

While visiting the Niagara Power Project in Western New York on Wednesday, the governor was asked about the status of the ongoing Bills stadium study. Hochul says she believes the results will be released in the next few weeks.

Governor Hochul also noted that the state is studying all of the options, but will ultimately "make the right decision for the people for Western New York."