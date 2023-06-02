Bills to break ground on new stadium Monday

The team announced Friday, a ceremonial groundbreaking will take part on Monday June 5th.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are set to officially start construction on their new stadium.

The team announced Friday, that a ceremonial groundbreaking will take part on Monday, June 5th.

A number of leaders from the team, New York State, and the NFL are set to attend the ceremony, including Bills Owner Terry Pegula and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

New York State has committed to funding $600 million of the $1.4 billion project, with the NFL and the Bills investing $550 million and Erie County $250 million. The new stadium will be owned by the state rather than the county, as is currently the case with Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Work has been underway at the stadium since the Erie County Legislature unanimously approved all documents related to the new Buffalo Bills Stadium deal back on May 4th.

Those documents include a new lease agreement, a community benefits deal, a non-relocation agreement, and 16 others, which were released on April 4 after being signed by the Buffalo Bills, Erie County, and New York State.

The team hopes to have the new stadium constructed by the start of the 2026 season. Highmark Stadium will have to be maintained by the county until then, at a cost close to $2 million per year.

After that Erie County will be "getting out of the stadium business" as the County Executive has stated time and again. The new stadium will be solely owned by the state entity set up to manage it.