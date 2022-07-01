Former UB star quarterback Tyree Jackson scores 1st NFL touchdown

Now a tight end with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tyree Jackson caught his first career NFL pass, which just so happened to be a 3-yard touchdown reception.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tyree Jackson made a name for himself at the University at Buffalo as a star quarterback.

Now a tight end for the playoff-bound Philadelphia Eagles, Jackson carved out a name for himself in a much different way on Saturday night before a prime-time audience. He caught his first career NFL pass, which just so happened to be a 3-yard touchdown reception.

The touchdown catch came from Gardner Minshew in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

At UB, Jackson threw for nearly 7,000 yards and 60 total touchdowns. in 2018, he led the Bulls to 10-4 record, which trips to the Mid-American Conference championship game in Detroit and the Dollar General Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Jackson was not selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, which saw 11 quarterbacks get picked.

Jackson, who had passed on a final season at UB to go pro, signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent but did not make the team.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing," Jackson told 2 On Your Side in July of 2019 at St. John Fisher following one of his first practices with the Bills.

"I’m in a great position, have great people around me. Like Josh, Matt Barkley, Coach Dorsey. I’ve been really blessed to be here and my focus is to get better each day and work hard."

Jackson was selected in the ninth round of the XFL's draft in October of 2019 before eventually latching on in the NFL with the Eagles, but not at the position that made him a star in Buffalo.