ESPN: DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans agree on 2-year contract

The Bills were among the teams thought to be interested in signing the veteran receiver, though salary cap issues were thought to be a hurdle.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — ESPN is reporting that free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $15 million with the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN said the deal is expected to be finalized over the next couple days.

Hopkins visited the Titans in early June after his release from the Arizona Cardinals.

Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Khalil Shakir are the team's top receivers, with Dawsox Knox and rookie Dalton Kincaid, the Bills' first-round pick from April's NFL draft, the top targets at tight end.