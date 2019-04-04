BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some former Bills are taking the stage at this year's NFL Draft to announce some of the team's selections.

The NFL announced Thursday that former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood and wide receiver Stevie Johnson will announce selections for the team at the draft.

Wood will announce selections in the second round, while Johnson will announce selections in the third round.

The NFL says that "Round 2 Draft selections will be announced by previous NFL club first-round picks, while Round 3 will be announced by players who were drafted in later rounds."

The draft is set to take place April 25 through April 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.