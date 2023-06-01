Cleveland Browns, NFL teams honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Week 18 games

PITTSBURGH — Prior to the start of the Cleveland Browns Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, both teams gathered in the middle of the field to honor and pray for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday during the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game, is recovering at the hospital, where he is currently alert and responsive, but still in critical condition.
The Cleveland Browns took to Twitter on Sunday before the game to show their love and support for Hamlin.
During warmups, many players donned "Love for Damar" shirts, which the NFL encouraged teams to wear earlier in the week prior to their Week 18 games.
All NFL teams also had the option to outline the "3" in the 30-yard line number on the field in one of the Buffalo Bills colors. Despite being on the road this week, the team honored Hamlin at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam donated $10,003 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation. According to the foundation's GoFundMe page, over $8.4 million has been raised.
On Saturday, Hamlin made his first public statement since the injury. On Twitter, Hamlin expressed his gratitude for everyone's thoughts and prayers.
Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get the latest updates right on your phone: Android, Apple. Be sure to subscribe to the WKYC YouTube channel for more coverage.