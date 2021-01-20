Chiefs' Chad Henne goes from backup QB to playoff stage

Kansas City will take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday night for the AFC Championship.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chad Henne came off the bench cold in the heat of a tense playoff game and delivered the game-sealing plays for Kansas City in his most consequential performance in a win since 2013.

Henne became just the latest understudy quarterback to deliver a memorable performance in the postseason when he relieved an injured Patrick Mahomes and closed out a 22-17 win over Cleveland that sent the defending champion Chiefs into the AFC championship game.

If Mahomes remains in concussion protocol and can’t start this week, Henne will try to follow in the footsteps of other playoff fill-ins at quarterback like Nick Foles and Jeff Hostetler.

Additionally Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a foot issue, per source. He still must go through certain steps to clear concussion protocol in the coming days, and there is hope and optimism, considering he is expected to practice Wednesday, per source. https://t.co/zKwHaosaA3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021