ENGLEWOOD – The Broncos have released backup quarterback Chad Kelly following his arrest on first-degree criminal trespass, 9News in Denver has learned.

Although the Broncos cut Kelly, a team source told 9News they are offering to help him deal with his personal issues. Kelly is a former star quarterback from the Buffalo area and Ole Miss who has a long history of trouble. He is also the nephew of Buffalo Bills hall of fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Multiple sources told 9News that Kelly and his girlfriend attended a Halloween party hosted Monday night by Broncos star Von Miller at the Gothic Theatre in Englewood. At some point during the evening, sources say Kelly started acting in a hostile, aggressive manner and was removed from a scene to cool off.

Security tried to keep Kelly within the building to settle him down, but he broke through and ran off outside the building. Kelly wound up a block away at a 3200-block home off South Lincoln Street a little after 1 a.m.

A woman was sitting on a couch holding her young child when Kelly sat down next to her, according to the arrest affidavit filed by the Englewood police department. The woman called for a man in the house who entered the living room and confronted Kelly. The man struck Kelly with an aluminum vacuum tube.

Kelly left the scene – one source told 9News he did not know the people inside the home – and returned to the Gothic just as the Halloween party was breaking up. Kelly was about to leave the theater via Uber when he was apprehended by Englewood police and charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Kelly appeared in Arapahoe County Court Tuesday morning on the charge. He showed up with his girlfriend and attorney Harvey Steinberg and the case was quickly continued until November 8.

The Broncos’ hierarchy – including chief executive officer Joe Ellis, general manager John Elway and head coach Vance Joseph – were notified of Kelly’s arrest before 2 a.m. Tuesday and spent much of the day gathering information on Kelly’s incident and discussing options on the best course of action to take.

Consideration was given to dismissing Kelly from the team for a week until the team could learn more facts but as the day went on and more information was gathered, the organization decided collectively it was best to make a clean break from its backup quarterback.

Simply put, Elway reached the conclusion the organization can not tolerate the type of behavior Kelly exhibited Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Thus, the Kelly era with the Broncos amounted to one, kneel-down snap. He wasn’t selected until the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft partly because of a torn ACL and right wrist ligament, but also because of character concerns. He was kicked off Clemson’s team for conduct detrimental to the team. He was arrested for punching out a bouncer in a bar. He was accused of escalating a brawl during a high school football game when he ran out of the stands and on to the field to stick up for his younger brother.

Elway took a chance on the fiery Kelly, who is a nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, by making him the 253rd and final pick of the 2017 draft. Kelly spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve to mend his knee and wrist, then beat out former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch during the preseason for the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback job.

