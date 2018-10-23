ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Englewood police said Kelly illegally entered a home and was chased out by a resident.

Kelly, 24, is a Western New York native and the nephew of Bills hall of fame quarterback, Jim Kelly.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a home in Englewood about a man standing outside a residence. While officers were responding, they received information that the man had entered the residence.

The man had been chased out of the residence by an occupant and a short time later officers located a man matching his description nearby.

Here’s the Englewood PD arrest affidavit on Chad Kelly. Per the affidavit he just walked into this home and sat on the couch until he was hit on the back with a stick #9sports pic.twitter.com/BclV2hYbMm — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) October 23, 2018

Kelly was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Arapahoe County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, a felony.

The Denver Broncos said in a statement, "We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information."

Reporting from KUSA in Denver contributed to this article.

