Buffalo native Jody Fortson returns to Super Bowl with Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jody Fortson enjoyed a Super Bowl victory as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad three years ago.
Now the tight end is back, as a member of the Chiefs' active roster.
Fortson, a Buffalo native, played at South Park High School and Erie Community College before transferring to Valdosta State.
The Chiefs activated Fortson from injured reserve on Saturday, a day before they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Fortson had not played since a Dec. 18 game against the Houston Texans. At 6 feet, 4 inches, he's often used in red-zone and goal-line situations. He has nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns this season.
RELATED VIDEO: