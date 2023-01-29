Buffalo native Jody Fortson returns to Super Bowl with Chiefs

Jody Fortson enjoyed a Super Bowl win as a member of the Kansas City practice squad 3 years ago. Now he's back in the big game, and on the active roster.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jody Fortson enjoyed a Super Bowl victory as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad three years ago.

Now the tight end is back, as a member of the Chiefs' active roster.

Fortson, a Buffalo native, played at South Park High School and Erie Community College before transferring to Valdosta State.

The Chiefs activated Fortson from injured reserve on Saturday, a day before they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Fortson had not played since a Dec. 18 game against the Houston Texans. At 6 feet, 4 inches, he's often used in red-zone and goal-line situations. He has nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns this season.