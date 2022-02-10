Buffalo native Jody Fortson has TD catch in prime time

Fortson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter as the Chiefs extended their lead on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jody Fortson, a Buffalo native and South Park High School graduate, made the most of his prime-time stage Sunday night.

Fortson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes with 5 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter, helping the Kansas City Chiefs extend their lead to 38-17 on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That was Fortson's first catch of the game. His only other catch entering the Sunday night game was a 1-yard touchdown reception in Week 1, helping Kansas City rout the Arizona Cardinals 44-21.

Fortson played at Erie Community College before transferring to Valdosta State in Georgia. He joined the Chiefs in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and was on the Chiefs' practice squad when they won the Super Bowl.

Last year, Fortson tore his left Achilles' tendon during an Oct. 17 game and was forced to miss the rest of the season.