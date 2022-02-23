Bills re-sign Siran Neal to 3-year deal

Neal was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and his new contract has a maximum value of $10.9 million.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that they re-signed cornerback and special teams ace Siran Neal to a three-year deal.

Neal was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and his new contract has a maximum value of $10.9 million.

Siran has been with the Bills for all of his four-year NFL career and was a fifth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018.

Neal has 83 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his 64 regular season appearances. The special teams contributor amassed a career-high 12 special teams tackles, which ranked second on the team in 2021.